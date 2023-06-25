After three rounds of play at the 2023 Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley is in the lead (-125), shooting a 21-under 189.

Want to place a bet on the Travelers Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Travelers Championship Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
  • Venue: TPC River Highlands
  • Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win

Keegan Bradley

  • Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-21)
  • Odds to Win: -125

Bradley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 62 -8 9 1 2nd
Round 2 63 -7 7 0 2nd
Round 3 64 -6 6 0 7th

Click here to bet on Bradley at the Travelers Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Chez Reavie

  • Tee Time: 1:55 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-20)
  • Odds to Win: +250

Reavie Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -6 6 0 5th
Round 2 63 -7 6 1 2nd
Round 3 63 -7 8 1 4th

Click here to bet on Reavie with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Cantlay

  • Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-16)
  • Odds to Win: +900

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -5 6 1 8th
Round 2 68 -2 4 2 68th
Round 3 61 -9 9 0 2nd

Want to place a bet on Cantlay in the Travelers Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Eric Cole

  • Tee Time: 10:35 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 33rd (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1800

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -6 6 0 5th
Round 2 65 -5 6 1 18th
Round 3 73 +3 3 2 63rd

Think Cole can win the Travelers Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rickie Fowler

  • Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +2500

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 70 E 0 2 92nd
Round 2 65 -5 7 2 18th
Round 3 60 -10 8 0 1st

Click here to bet on Fowler at the Travelers Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Viktor Hovland 33rd (-8) +2500
Scottie Scheffler 7th (-14) +3000
Adam Scott 4th (-15) +4500
Denny McCarthy 4th (-15) +4500
Justin Thomas 7th (-14) +6600
Min Woo Lee 7th (-14) +8000
Austin Eckroat 23rd (-10) +8000
Emiliano Grillo 26th (-9) +10000
Chesson Hadley 26th (-9) +10000
Shane Lowry 33rd (-8) +10000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.