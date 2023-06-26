Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (8-2) will make his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 103 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashing .328/.402/.561 on the season.

Acuna will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1 at Reds Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Jun. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Phillies Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .236/.350/.541 slash line on the year.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, five home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Reds Jun. 24 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Reds Jun. 23 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Phillies Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Correa Stats

Correa has 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashing .216/.293/.413 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

