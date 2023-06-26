In a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch.

The Baltimore Orioles (47-29) take on the Cincinnati Reds (41-37)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

TV Channel: MASN

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.265 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.265 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.263 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -133 +113 10

The New York Mets (35-42) host the Milwaukee Brewers (40-37)

The Brewers will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

TV Channel: MLB Network

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.270 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

NYM Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -178 +151 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (50-27) take on the Minnesota Twins (40-39)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Truist Park versus the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

TV Channel: MLB Network

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 16 HR, 47 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 16 HR, 47 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.216 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -225 +184 8.5

The Texas Rangers (47-30) play host to the Detroit Tigers (33-43)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

TV Channel: BSSW

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.221 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

TEX Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -202 +169 9

The Los Angeles Angels (42-37) play host to the Chicago White Sox (34-45)

The White Sox will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

TV Channel: MLB Network

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.297 AVG, 25 HR, 61 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.297 AVG, 25 HR, 61 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 21 HR, 42 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -134 +114 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (37-39) play host to the Washington Nationals (30-47)

The Nationals will take to the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

TV Channel: MLB Network

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.276 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

Ty France (.276 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.295 AVG, 13 HR, 39 RBI)

SEA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -257 +212 8

