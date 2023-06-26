Right now the New Orleans Saints have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.

New Orleans owned the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fifth-best with just 314.8 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Saints were 4-5 at home and 3-5 on the road.

As the underdog, New Orleans picked up just two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Alvin Kamara ran for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Demario Davis had one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +12500 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +6600 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +5000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of June 26 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.