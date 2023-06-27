Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (1.033 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 63.2% of his 68 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (16.2%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has an RBI in 20 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this year (27 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.269
|AVG
|.275
|.303
|OBP
|.345
|.507
|SLG
|.520
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|36/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Ryan (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.98 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.98), second in WHIP (.907), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
