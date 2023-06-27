The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .314 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 39 of 57 games this year (68.4%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Arcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 23 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .349 AVG .276 .410 OBP .324 .481 SLG .418 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 15 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

