Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Kenta Maeda, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 12:20 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +135. A 10-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Braves vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 12:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 10 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 66.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (45-23).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 27-9 (75%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-32-3).

The Braves have gone 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-15 26-12 18-9 34-18 39-22 13-5

