Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.
  • Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (34 of 57), with at least two hits nine times (15.8%).
  • Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.8% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 31
.287 AVG .239
.333 OBP .297
.483 SLG .385
9 XBH 9
4 HR 3
12 RBI 10
19/4 K/BB 22/9
4 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Maeda (1-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.