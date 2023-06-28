Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .289 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (37 of 60), with at least two hits 17 times (28.3%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with two or more runs seven times (11.7%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.325
|AVG
|.247
|.403
|OBP
|.365
|.588
|SLG
|.485
|16
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|21
|31/12
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Maeda (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
