The Atlanta Dream (5-8) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Mystics (9-5) at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Mystics beat the Dream 109-86 on Wednesday when they last played.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker tops the Dream in rebounding (7.3 per game), and puts up 16.1 points and 1.5 assists. She also averages 1.6 steals (eighth in the WNBA) and 1.3 blocked shots.

Allisha Gray is averaging team highs in points (17.7 per game) and assists (2.8). And she is producing 5.3 rebounds, making 47.2% of her shots from the floor.

Rhyne Howard is posting 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 38.3% of her shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game (fifth in WNBA).

Nia Coffey gets the Dream 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (seventh in WNBA).

Haley Jones is posting a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. And she is delivering 5 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 33.8% of her shots from the field.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -2.5 164.5

