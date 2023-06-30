Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .767 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 18th in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 44 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (20 of 70), with more than one RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 30 .264 AVG .275 .297 OBP .345 .493 SLG .520 15 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 39/7 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings