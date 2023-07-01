The 2023 season kicks off for Andrew Wingard when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Andrew Wingard Injury Status

Wingard is currently not on the injured list.

Is Wingard your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Andrew Wingard 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Wingard and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Andrew Wingard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 0.0 1.0 7 1 1 Week 16 @Jets 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.