Auburn 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers have an over/under for wins this season of 6.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive group.
Looking to place a futures bet on Auburn's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Auburn Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-135
|+115
|57.4%
Bet on Auburn's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Tigers' 2022 Performance
- Auburn compiled 378.5 yards per game on offense last season (72nd in FBS), and it ranked 79th defensively with 395.3 yards allowed per game.
- Auburn ranked 13th-worst in passing offense last season (172.7 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 58th with 221.8 passing yards allowed per contest.
- Last season War Eagle was 5-3 at home, but lost every time away.
- The Tigers were undefeated as favorites (5-0), but they lost every game as underdogs (0-7).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Robby Ashford
|QB
|1,613 YDS (49.2%) / 7 TD / 7 INT
710 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 59.2 RUSH YPG
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|970 YDS / 10 TD / 80.8 YPG / 5.4 YPC
30 REC / 180 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.0 REC YPG
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|675 YDS / 7 TD / 56.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
17 REC / 224 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.7 REC YPG
|Ja'Varrius Johnson
|WR
|26 REC / 493 YDS / 3 TD / 41.1 YPG
|Derick Hall
|DL
|47 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Colby Wooden
|DL
|34 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Keionte Scott
|DB
|43 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Tigers' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Tigers will be facing the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- Auburn will face the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63).
- Auburn's schedule features seven games against teams with winning records in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that had three or fewer wins).
Auburn 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|UMass
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Cal
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Samford
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Texas A&M
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Georgia
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|@ LSU
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Ole Miss
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Mississippi State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Vanderbilt
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Arkansas
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|New Mexico State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Alabama
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.