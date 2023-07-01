Looking to bet on the winner of the Big 12 in 2023? Texas (+100) and Oklahoma (+325) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep scrolling.

Want to place a futures bet on the Big 12 winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Odds to Win the Big 12

Team Odds to Win Big 12 Texas +100 Oklahoma +325 Kansas State +500 Texas Tech +1100 Baylor +2000 TCU +2000 UCF +2500 Kansas +4000 Oklahoma State +4000 Iowa State +5000 BYU +8000 Cincinnati +10000 West Virginia +20000 Houston +20000

Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!

Big 12 Upcoming Games

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks 8:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ESPN+ Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Rice Owls at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Kansas State Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Central Arkansas Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+ Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NBC/Peacock

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.