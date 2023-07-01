The 2023 campaign kicks off for C.J. Beathard when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

C.J. Beathard Injury Status

Beathard is currently listed as active.

Is Beathard your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

C.J. Beathard 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 7-for-11 (63.6%), 35 YDS (3.2 YPA), 0 TD, 1 INT 4 CAR, -4 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Beathard and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

C.J. Beathard Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points -1.00 782 104 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 13.82 447 59 2023 ADP - 606 65

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

C.J. Beathard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Lions 2 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 17 @Texans 5 8 29 0 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.