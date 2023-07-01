2024 College Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
According to oddsmakers, the Georgia Bulldogs (+225) and Alabama Crimson Tide (+600) are among the favorites to win the National Championship this season. For odds on all of the top contenders, check out the piece below.
Top 2024 College Football Championship Odds
|Odds to Win
|Georgia
|+225
|Alabama
|+600
|Ohio State
|+700
|Michigan
|+800
|LSU
|+1200
|USC
|+1400
|Florida State
|+1800
|Clemson
|+1800
|Texas
|+2000
|Penn State
|+2500
|Notre Dame
|+3000
|Tennessee
|+3500
