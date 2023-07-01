The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Davon Hamilton and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a tilt against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Davon Hamilton Injury Status

Hamilton is currently listed as active.

Is Hamilton your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Davon Hamilton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 56 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Hamilton and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davon Hamilton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Giants 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.5 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 @Jets 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.