Gregory Junior is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Gregory Junior Injury Status

Junior is currently not listed as injured.

Gregory Junior 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Gregory Junior 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

