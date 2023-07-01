In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Isaac Yiadom and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Yiadom's stats in the piece below.

Isaac Yiadom Injury Status

Yiadom is currently not on the injured list.

Isaac Yiadom 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Isaac Yiadom 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Titans 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 3 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 4

