Isaiah Foskey is +6000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 25th-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Want to bet on Isaiah Foskey? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Isaiah Foskey 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Isaiah Foskey Insights

The Saints owned the 16th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (217.2 passing yards per game), and they were more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New Orleans put up 116.6 rushing yards per game offensively last year (19th in NFL), and it allowed 130.5 rushing yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (12th in NFL) +12500 (48th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (15th in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (77th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.