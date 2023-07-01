Get all of the statistics you need to know about the Jacksonville State Gamecocks' chances of winning the 2023 CUSA championship in the article below.

Want to bet on any of Jacksonville State's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Jacksonville State Conference USA and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Conference USA Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Jacksonville State's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Jacksonville State 2023 Schedule

The Gamecocks have a schedule that features games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them tallied fewer than four wins).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result UTEP August 26 1 - East Tennessee State September 2 1 - @ Coastal Carolina September 9 2 - Eastern Michigan September 23 4 - @ Sam Houston September 28 5 - @ Middle Tennessee October 4 6 - Liberty October 10 7 - Western Kentucky October 17 8 - @ Florida International October 25 9 - @ South Carolina November 4 10 - Louisiana Tech November 18 12 - @ New Mexico State November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Jacksonville State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.