The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with JaMycal Hasty and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a contest against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

JaMycal Hasty Injury Status

Hasty is currently not on the injured list.

JaMycal Hasty 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 46 CAR, 194 YDS (4.2 YPC), 2 TD 26 TAR, 20 REC, 126 YDS, 1 TD

JaMycal Hasty Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 50.00 243 56 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.41 310 86 2023 ADP - 298 82

Other Jaguars Players

JaMycal Hasty 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

