Might the Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +20000.

Juuse Saros' Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)

Juuse Saros 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Goaltending Record -- 14-11-0 Shots Against 22.34 715 Goals Against 2.89 67 Saves 20.25 648 (4th) Save % -- 0.906

Juuse Saros' Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

