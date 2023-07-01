Juwan Johnson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Juwan Johnson is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Juwan Johnson Injury Status
Johnson is currently not on the injured list.
Juwan Johnson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|65 TAR, 42 REC, 508 YDS, 7 TD
Juwan Johnson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|92.80
|151
|8
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|77.24
|202
|14
|2023 ADP
|-
|155
|17
Other Saints Players
Juwan Johnson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|5
|2
|43
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|7
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|6
|4
|41
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|5
|5
|32
|2
|Week 8
|Raiders
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|2
|2
|42
|1
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|7
|5
|44
|1
|Week 11
|Rams
|4
|3
|47
|1
|Week 12
|@49ers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|6
|4
|67
|2
|Week 16
|@Browns
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|7
|5
|62
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|1
|1
|21
|0
