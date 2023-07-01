K'Lavon Chaisson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
K'Lavon Chaisson is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
K'Lavon Chaisson Injury Status
Chaisson is currently listed as active.
K'Lavon Chaisson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|9 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
K'Lavon Chaisson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
