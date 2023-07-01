Could the Nashville Predators' Luke Evangelista win the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +6600.

Luke Evangelista's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +6600 (11th in NHL)

Luke Evangelista 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 13:35 434:43 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.4 12 Points 0.5 16 Hits 0.3 10 Takeaways 0.6 18 Giveaways 0.8 24 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Luke Evangelista's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

