Michael Thomas is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 75th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Michael Thomas 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Michael Thomas Insights

Thomas was targeted 22 times last year and racked up 171 yards on 16 receptions with three TDs. He averaged 57.0 receiving yards.

The Saints called a pass on 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. Their offense was 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

New Orleans owned the 16th-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (217.2 passing yards per game), and it was more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

