The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Rayshawn Jenkins and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Rayshawn Jenkins Injury Status

Jenkins is currently not listed as injured.

Rayshawn Jenkins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 112 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 3 INT, 12 Pass Def.

Rayshawn Jenkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 2 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 1 4 Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 5 Texans 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 7 Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 18 2 2 Week 16 @Jets 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 18 Titans 1.0 0.0 7 0 1 Wild Card Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

