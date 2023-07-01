In terms of taking home the Sun Belt title in 2023, the South Alabama Jaguars are one of the top contenders in the conference, with +325 odds that rank them second. In the piece below, we dissect the futures odds and other important stats.

South Alabama Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.5)

+325 (Bet $10 to win $32.5) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

South Alabama 2023 Schedule

South Alabama will face the 69th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (70). The Jaguars have games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including teams that totaled nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Tulane September 2 1 - SE Louisiana September 9 2 - @ Oklahoma State September 16 3 - Central Michigan September 23 4 - @ James Madison September 30 5 - @ UL Monroe October 7 6 - Southern Miss October 17 8 - Louisiana October 28 9 - @ Troy November 2 10 - Arkansas State November 11 11 - Marshall November 18 12 - @ Texas State November 25 13 -

