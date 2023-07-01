Tank Bigsby is +4000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 16th-best in the league.

Tank Bigsby 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +4000 16th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Tank Bigsby Insights

The Jaguars threw the ball on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 42.9% of the time. Their offense was 10th in the league in points scored.

On offense, Jacksonville ranked 14th in the NFL last season with 124.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in rushing yards allowed per contest (114.8).

All Jaguars Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Trevor Lawrence +1600 (6th in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Travon Walker +8000 (24th in NFL) Calvin Ridley +6000 (32nd in NFL) Travis Etienne +6600 (34th in NFL) Evan Engram +20000 (75th in NFL)

