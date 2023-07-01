Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .277 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In five games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

d'Arnaud has an RBI in 11 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (12 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .304 AVG .260 .418 OBP .308 .609 SLG .384 6 XBH 5 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 7/9 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings