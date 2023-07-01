The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Tre'Quan Smith and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Tre'Quan Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not on the injury report.

Tre'Quan Smith 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 27 TAR, 19 REC, 278 YDS, 1 TD

Tre'Quan Smith Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 33.80 296 113 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 21.41 385 146 2023 ADP - 875 266

Other Saints Players

Tre'Quan Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 5 4 105 0 Week 4 Vikings 2 1 18 0 Week 5 Seahawks 4 1 10 0 Week 6 Bengals 3 3 43 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 6 5 59 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 4 3 29 0 Week 12 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 18 Panthers 1 1 6 0

