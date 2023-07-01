Zay Jones: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Zay Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a contest versus the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Zay Jones Injury Status
Jones is currently not listed as injured.
Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Zay Jones 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|121 TAR, 82 REC, 823 YDS, 5 TD
Rep Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Zay Jones Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|116.10
|114
|28
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|90.08
|175
|59
|2023 ADP
|-
|156
|60
Other Jaguars Players
|Evan Engram: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Travis Etienne: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Trevor Lawrence: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Travon Walker: Stats & Injury News
Zay Jones Next Game Props (vs. the Colts)
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
|35.5
|-115
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Zay Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|9
|6
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|4
|3
|23
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|11
|10
|85
|1
|Week 5
|Texans
|8
|3
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|5
|5
|42
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|10
|4
|54
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|5
|5
|40
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|68
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|14
|11
|145
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|7
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|12
|8
|77
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|8
|6
|109
|3
|Week 16
|@Jets
|4
|1
|14
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|5
|3
|24
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|6
|4
|21
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|13
|8
|74
|1
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|7
|5
|83
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.