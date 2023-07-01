Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is +30000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Williamson.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Zion Williamson MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+30000 (36th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $30000)

Think Zion Williamson will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Zion Williamson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Points 22.5 494 Rebounds 6.0 131 Assists 4.6 102 Steals 1.1 24 Blocks 0.3 7 FG% 57.4% 195-for-340 3P% 28.6% 2-for-7

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Zion Williamson's Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO

BSOH, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.