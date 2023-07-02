The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .756 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 46th in slugging.

Riley has picked up a hit in 58 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this season (37.8%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (51.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.4%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .310 AVG .238 .366 OBP .314 .503 SLG .430 19 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 24 39/15 K/BB 42/16 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings