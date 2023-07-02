Dream vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 2
The Los Angeles Sparks (7-9) will turn to Nneka Ogwumike (19.5 points per game, seventh in WNBA) when they try to knock off Allisha Gray (18.3, 11th) and the Atlanta Dream (6-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup tips off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSO.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sparks matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Dream vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-3.5)
|167.5
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-3.5)
|167.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-3.5)
|167.5
|-170
|+130
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Dream (-2.5)
|168.5
|-150
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Dream are 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Sparks are 8-7-0 ATS this year.
- Atlanta has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-2.
- Dream games have gone over the point total nine out of 13 times this season.
- Sparks games have hit the over seven out of 16 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.