The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 11th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it allowed 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

The Jaguars had a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +12500 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +12500

Odds are current as of July 2 at 5:21 AM ET.