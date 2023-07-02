On Sunday, Michael Harris II (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Sandy Alcantara

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .262 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 36 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 60), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has driven home a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 20 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .289 AVG .239 .330 OBP .297 .464 SLG .385 9 XBH 9 4 HR 3 12 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 22/9 5 SB 4

