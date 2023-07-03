Matt Olson and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with three homers during his last games.

Olson has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 83 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 28.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has had an RBI in 37 games this year (44.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 46 of 83 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .267 AVG .235 .362 OBP .349 .605 SLG .544 27 XBH 19 15 HR 13 37 RBI 31 50/25 K/BB 53/25 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings