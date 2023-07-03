Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Angels matchup at PETCO Park on Monday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (4-7) will take the mound for the Padres, his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 21st, 1.207 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jun. 28 6.0 3 2 2 10 2 at Giants Jun. 22 6.0 3 0 0 11 0 vs. Rays Jun. 17 6.0 2 0 0 12 3 at Rockies Jun. 11 7.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 6.0 2 0 0 8 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has 80 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .277/.424/.502 on the year.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Reds Jun. 30 3-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 45 walks and 68 RBI (99 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .306/.390/.670 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 78 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.365/.493 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

