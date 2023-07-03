Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .295 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Murphy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (39 of 62), with more than one hit 18 times (29.0%).
- In 21.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.7% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.247
|.413
|OBP
|.365
|.617
|SLG
|.485
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|21
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
