Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 51 walks.
- He ranks 92nd in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Olson has had a hit in 54 of 84 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (26.2%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (28.6%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has had an RBI in 37 games this season (44.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (54.8%), including 17 multi-run games (20.2%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.267
|AVG
|.230
|.362
|OBP
|.346
|.605
|SLG
|.533
|27
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|31
|50/25
|K/BB
|53/26
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 84 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.189 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
