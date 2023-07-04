The New Orleans Saints at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

A total of six Saints games last season hit the over.

New Orleans had the 19th-ranked offense last year (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 314.8 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Saints were 4-5. On the road, they were 3-5.

New Orleans had four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC overall.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

In 15 games a season ago, Alvin Kamara rushed for 897 yards (59.8 per game) and two TDs.

Taysom Hill had nine receptions for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped set the tone with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +12500 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +5000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of July 4 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.