No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko will go toe-to-toe against Sorana Cirstea (No. 37), one of 24 matches in Wimbledon round of 64 and round of 128 today in , . All the action will be streaming live on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 128

Round of 64, Round of 128 Date: July 6

July 6 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 6

Match Round Match Time Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Katerina Siniakova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Xinyu Wang vs. Sofia Kenin Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Anna Bondar vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Veronika Kudermetova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Round of 64 8:00 AM ET Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Round of 64 8:00 AM ET Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova Round of 64 8:00 AM ET Viktoriya Tomova vs. Katie Boulter Round of 64 8:05 AM ET Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova Round of 64 8:10 AM ET Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Round of 64 8:40 AM ET Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit Round of 64 8:40 AM ET Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia Round of 64 8:40 AM ET Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova Round of 64 9:00 AM ET Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Round of 64 9:15 AM ET Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 64 9:15 AM ET Anastasia Potapova vs. Kaja Juvan Round of 64 10:00 AM ET Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic Round of 64 10:00 AM ET Alize Cornet vs. Elena Rybakina Round of 64 10:30 AM ET Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Round of 64 11:15 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Cirstea vs. Ostapenko

In 13 tournaments so far this year, Cirstea is 15-13 and has not won a title.

Ostapenko has come out on top in one tournament this year, registering an overall 25-12 record.

Cirstea has played 23.3 games per match in her 28 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Cirstea has played three matches so far this year, totaling 28.3 games per match while winning 47.1% of games.

So far this year, Cirstea has won 32.5% of her return games and 69.1% of her service games.

Ostapenko is averaging 22 games per match in her 37 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 55.2% game winning percentage.

Ostapenko averages 23.9 games per match and 10.6 games per set in eight matches on grass courts this year.

Ostapenko has amassed a service game winning percentage of 70.7% on all surfaces (290-for-410 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 39.5% (159-for-403 in return games).

Bet on Cirstea or Ostapenko to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Anett Kontaveit Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 Round of 128 Donna Vekic Shuai Zhang 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128 Sloane Stephens Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128 Elisabetta Cocciaretto Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Marta Kostyuk Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 Round of 128 Sorana Cirstea Tatjana Maria 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Jaqueline Adina Cristian Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-4 Round of 128 Beatriz Haddad Maia Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 Round of 128 Daria Kasatkina Jodie Anna Burrage 6-0, 6-2 Round of 64 Iga Swiatek Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 Round of 64 Varvara Gracheva Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-4 Round of 128 Jelena Ostapenko Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 Round of 128 Tamara Korpatsch Carol Zhao 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 128 Barbora Krejcikova Heather Watson 6-2, 7-5 Round of 128 Natalija Stevanovic Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-3 Round of 128 Alize Cornet Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-2 Round of 128 Paula Badosa Alison Riske 6-3, 6-3 Round of 128 Mirra Andreeva Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 Round of 128 Madison Keys Sonay Kartal 6-0, 6-3 Round of 128 Anna Blinkova Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Round of 128 Petra Kvitova Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 Round of 128

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.