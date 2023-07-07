On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Chicago Sky (8-9) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Atlanta Dream (8-8), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ION).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sky matchup.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-1.5) 170.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky are 9-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dream have compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Chicago has been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 16 times this season.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Dream's 15 games with an over/under have hit the over.

