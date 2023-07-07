Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Albies is batting .368 with four homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 58 of 86 games this season (67.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (25.6%).
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.9% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 86 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.236
|AVG
|.299
|.289
|OBP
|.351
|.454
|SLG
|.599
|16
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|32
|31/13
|K/BB
|23/12
|1
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
