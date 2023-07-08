How to Watch the Braves vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rays Player Props
|Braves vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Rays Odds
|Braves vs Rays Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 167 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .497 slugging percentage this season, collecting 329 extra-base hits.
- The Braves are second in MLB with a .272 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (489 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.259).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Strider is trying to register his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Strider will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.