The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the 11th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Jaguars games hit the over.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game offensively last year (10th in NFL), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. Away, they were 4-5.

When favored last season Jacksonville picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +12500 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +12500

