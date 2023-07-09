The Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) host the Atlanta Braves (60-28) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent hitters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .318 (fourth in league) for the Rays, while Ronald Acuna Jr. ranks second at .335 for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (9-4) to the mound, while Bryce Elder (7-1) will get the nod for the Braves.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-4, 3.24 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 2.45 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.

Elder is looking to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 3.24, a 6.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .997.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.