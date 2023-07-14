Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI against the Rays.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .306 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
- Murphy enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .444 with three homers.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 66 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 66), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 27 games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 31 games this year (47.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.333
|AVG
|.277
|.413
|OBP
|.386
|.617
|SLG
|.580
|18
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|28
|33/13
|K/BB
|30/16
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.